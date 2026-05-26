Atlatl Advisers LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlatl Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlatl Advisers LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,088,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,484,729,000 after purchasing an additional 208,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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