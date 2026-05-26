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Atlatl Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its Intel stake by 49% in the fourth quarter, buying 15,512 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 47,151 shares worth about $1.74 million.
  • Intel is drawing positive commentary from news and analysts on AI PC demand, potential margin improvement, and long-term growth in the server CPU market, with Citi highlighting a possible $132 billion market by 2030.
  • The stock has seen a sharp rebound and mixed analyst views: Intel recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, but the consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $81.52.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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