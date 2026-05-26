Atlatl Advisers LLC Invests $3.04 Million in General Motors Company $GM

Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,357 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. General Motors comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlatl Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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