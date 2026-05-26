Atlatl Advisers LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,706 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.2% of Atlatl Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlatl Advisers LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 118,845 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,642 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corning Stock Down 0.1%

GLW opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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