Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 483,252 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,911 shares of the company's stock worth $110,668,000 after buying an additional 603,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock worth $242,830,000 after buying an additional 596,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,635,000 after acquiring an additional 504,647 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 476,429 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $232,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,211.25. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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