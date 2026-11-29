Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 406,126 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 252.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $73,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

ATMU opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 8.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.67.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies designs, manufactures and distributes filtration products and solutions for engines, equipment and industrial applications. Its offerings include air, fuel, oil and hydraulic filtration, as well as crankcase ventilation and emissions-related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers across on-highway transportation, off-highway equipment, power generation and other industrial markets. Its products are sold globally under the Fleetguard brand and through other brands and customer channels.

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