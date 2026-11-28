First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 523,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $46,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $631,617,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,551,117 shares of the company's stock worth $88,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,763 shares of the company's stock worth $73,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,972 shares of the company's stock worth $73,959,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Get ATMU alerts: Sign Up

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

ATMU stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.59 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is currently 8.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies designs, manufactures and distributes filtration products and solutions for equipment and engines. Its offerings include air, fuel, lubricating-oil, hydraulic and coolant filtration, as well as crankcase ventilation and emissions-related products. The company markets many of its products under the Fleetguard brand. Atmus serves customers in markets including on-highway transportation, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, power generation and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atmus Filtration Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atmus Filtration Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report