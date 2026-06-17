Atom Investors LP Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,487 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 0.6% of Atom Investors LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,358 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company's stock worth $179,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,712 shares of the company's stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 128,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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