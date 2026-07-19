Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,996 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Atour Lifestyle worth $36,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATAT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

Further Reading

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