Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,672 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,742 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.23% of Atour Lifestyle worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,656,494 shares of the company's stock worth $341,066,000 after buying an additional 131,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,406,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,215,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares during the last quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,324,000 after buying an additional 2,045,832 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,894 shares of the company's stock worth $107,085,000 after buying an additional 1,060,966 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $407.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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