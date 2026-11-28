Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,484,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,383,000. Carvana makes up approximately 0.9% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.23% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Carvana by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $423,841.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 347,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,349,718.78. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director J Quayle sold 27,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $2,017,985.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,667,645.85. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 639,686 shares of company stock valued at $45,182,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Carvana Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CVNA opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Carvana from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Carvana from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.21.

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co. operates an online platform for buying and selling used vehicles. Customers can browse vehicles, arrange financing, trade in or sell a car, and choose home delivery or pickup, including at select Carvana vehicle vending machines. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers in markets across the United States. Its services and availability may vary by location. Carvana also operates ADESA U.S., a wholesale vehicle auction business acquired in 2022.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report).

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