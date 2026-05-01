AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848,606 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 346,059 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $95,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of T opened at $26.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Product/service expansion — AT&T launched Dynamic Defense cybersecurity for SMBs on AT&T Business Fiber and added RapidSOS HARMONY AI support on AT&T ESInet, positioning the company to sell higher‑margin, network-based security and public‑safety services beyond connectivity. This helps the growth outlook and cross‑sell potential to business customers. Article Link

Product/service expansion — AT&T launched Dynamic Defense cybersecurity for SMBs on AT&T Business Fiber and added RapidSOS HARMONY AI support on AT&T ESInet, positioning the company to sell higher‑margin, network-based security and public‑safety services beyond connectivity. This helps the growth outlook and cross‑sell potential to business customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Erste Group nudged up its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~$2.31 and FY2027 to ~$2.56), showing modest analyst confidence in AT&T’s near‑term earnings power. Upward estimate revisions tend to support the stock and reduce haircut risk on valuation. Analyst Note

Analyst upgrades — Erste Group nudged up its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~$2.31 and FY2027 to ~$2.56), showing modest analyst confidence in AT&T’s near‑term earnings power. Upward estimate revisions tend to support the stock and reduce haircut risk on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/SMB marketing push — AT&T opened submissions for its 2026 Small Business Contest (one $50k prize) to deepen small‑business relationships; useful for marketing and customer acquisition but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Article Link

Brand/SMB marketing push — AT&T opened submissions for its 2026 Small Business Contest (one $50k prize) to deepen small‑business relationships; useful for marketing and customer acquisition but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Neutral Sentiment: Income stock narratives persist — Recent pieces comparing AT&T’s dividend yield to Verizon and historical dividend performance keep income investors focused on yield vs. growth tradeoffs; these stories can attract buyers but also reinforce valuation sensitivity. Fool Article Barchart Article

Income stock narratives persist — Recent pieces comparing AT&T’s dividend yield to Verizon and historical dividend performance keep income investors focused on yield vs. growth tradeoffs; these stories can attract buyers but also reinforce valuation sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Prepaid/network coverage pieces — Coverage of AT&T’s prepaid plans and mobile services is informational and may support subscriber sentiment but is unlikely to drive a material re‑rating on its own. Article Link

Prepaid/network coverage pieces — Coverage of AT&T’s prepaid plans and mobile services is informational and may support subscriber sentiment but is unlikely to drive a material re‑rating on its own. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/performance caution — Coverage notes that AT&T shares “lag targets” despite new offerings, reflecting lingering investor concern about growth trajectory and how quickly new services will translate into meaningful EBITDA or margin expansion; that skepticism can cap upside until revenues and margins visibly improve. Article Link

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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