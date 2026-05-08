AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in AT&T were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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