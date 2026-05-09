AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,707 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 73,742 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in AT&T were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,088 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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