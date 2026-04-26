AT&T Inc. $T Stake Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,810 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 438,903 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $37,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Down 1.5%

T opened at $26.21 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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