Aufman Associates Inc Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 9.3% of Aufman Associates Inc's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $847.47 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $124.63 and a 1-year high of $966.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total transaction of $12,746,362.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at $299,318,439.09. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Prat Bhatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.88, for a total value of $929,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,966,625.72. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $772.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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