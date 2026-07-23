Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,360 Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $453,775.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,413.80. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,320. The trade was a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,224 shares of company stock worth $22,534,353. Insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Okta is being highlighted by multiple outlets as a strong momentum stock , suggesting investor interest remains high despite the pullback. Article Title

Okta is being highlighted by multiple outlets as a strong , suggesting investor interest remains high despite the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Okta as a beneficiary of rising enterprise AI adoption , which is supporting demand for cybersecurity, identity protection, and zero-trust tools. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Okta as a beneficiary of , which is supporting demand for cybersecurity, identity protection, and zero-trust tools. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around the AI era of cybersecurity, including the OpenAI hack discussion, reinforces the broader theme that spending on security may rise alongside AI investment. Article Title

Recent commentary around the AI era of cybersecurity, including the OpenAI hack discussion, reinforces the broader theme that spending on security may rise alongside AI investment. Neutral Sentiment: Okta remains one of the more widely watched stocks on Zacks, and that attention may help keep trading volume and volatility elevated. Article Title

Okta remains one of the more widely watched stocks on Zacks, and that attention may help keep trading volume and volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: The recent drop appears tied to no fresh negative company announcement , making the move more consistent with a post-rally cooling-off period and broader software-sector caution. Article Title

The recent drop appears tied to , making the move more consistent with a post-rally cooling-off period and broader software-sector caution. Negative Sentiment: Some market participants are also worried that enterprise tech budgets could shift toward AI infrastructure, which may weigh on software spending expectations across the sector. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Okta from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Okta from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $157.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.24%.Okta's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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