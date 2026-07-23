Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 166,878 American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,878 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,710,000. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $63,863,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 178,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $133.83 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.60.

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About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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