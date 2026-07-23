Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 478.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,098.86 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $694.05 and a 12 month high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,043.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $950.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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