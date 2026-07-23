Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 30,472 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 304.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,472 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Key Las Vegas Sands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here