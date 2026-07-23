Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,667 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

View Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.49 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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