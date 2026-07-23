Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $34.08 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,920 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 130,127 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 92,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ABT opened at $100.69 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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