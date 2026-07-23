Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $37.88 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,050 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $428.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Press release

S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced an AI data service , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Yahoo Finance article

The company also introduced an , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha transcript

S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update.

Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from hold to strong sell , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Tickerreport summary

Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from to , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: One article argued the stock could be overvalued even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Yahoo Finance article

One article argued the stock could be even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also said SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat ahead of its upcoming report, which could temper enthusiasm before results. Zacks article

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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