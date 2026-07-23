Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,994 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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