Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 358,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $26,345,000. Flowserve accounts for 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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