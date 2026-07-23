Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 9,411 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $812,570,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 32,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 489,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and Barclays all raised their price targets on Marriott International (MAR) , with TD Cowen reiterating a buy rating and implying further upside. These higher targets can support investor sentiment around the stock. Marriott price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and Barclays all raised their price targets on , with TD Cowen reiterating a buy rating and implying further upside. These higher targets can support investor sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Marriott is rolling out new growth initiatives, including its first national wedding campaign in the Philippines and new branded apartment rental projects, signaling efforts to expand beyond traditional hotel stays and tap new demand sources. Marriott International PH launches first national wedding campaign

Marriott is rolling out new growth initiatives, including its first national wedding campaign in the Philippines and new branded apartment rental projects, signaling efforts to expand beyond traditional hotel stays and tap new demand sources. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to broaden its footprint with new hotel and brand openings, including City Express by Marriott’s entry into Canada and a Courtyard by Marriott project in Penang Mainland, which can reinforce long-term revenue growth. City Express by Marriott enters Canada with Port Hope opening

The company continues to broaden its footprint with new hotel and brand openings, including City Express by Marriott’s entry into Canada and a Courtyard by Marriott project in Penang Mainland, which can reinforce long-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argues Marriott International (MAR) looks overvalued based on cash flow and earnings, and another note questioned valuation after the company’s first branded apartment rental project. These pieces may temper enthusiasm, but they do not change the company’s growth story on their own. Marriott (MAR) Stock Looks Overvalued On Cash Flow And Earnings

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5%

Marriott International stock opened at $369.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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