Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.54 Million in Ball Corporation $BALL

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ball's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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