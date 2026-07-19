Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.10% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company's stock worth $157,837,000 after buying an additional 268,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,605 shares of the company's stock worth $140,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,243 shares of the company's stock worth $110,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,229 shares of the company's stock worth $75,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the company's stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.6%

ADUS stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,668.67. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 966 shares of company stock worth $90,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here