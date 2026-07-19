Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel's holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8%

SYY opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here