Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Corporation has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Haemonetics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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