Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,861,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $644,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sandro Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $430.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.52 and a 52-week high of $437.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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