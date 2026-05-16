AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $2.76 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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