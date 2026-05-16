AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 243,276 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 243,276 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Financial worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $572,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,258,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $318,081,000 after purchasing an additional 574,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Fidelity National Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is 75.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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