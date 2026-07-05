Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Holdings Reduced by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the software company's stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock valued at $675,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after acquiring an additional 952,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company's stock valued at $552,994,000 after purchasing an additional 950,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,103,376 shares of the software company's stock worth $503,521,000 after buying an additional 936,388 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.48 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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