Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,800 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 636,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Autodesk worth $263,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average of $236.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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