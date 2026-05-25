Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,965 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $47,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk
Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still expects Autodesk to deliver earnings growth in its upcoming Q1 report, and analysts say the company has the combination of factors that could support an earnings beat. Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with Autodesk receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help support the stock heading into earnings. Autodesk, Inc. NASDAQ: ADSK Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by bullish coverage that argues Autodesk is positioned to benefit from demand for engineering optimization software. Autodesk: Primed To Monetize The Elastic Demand For Engineering Optimization
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on analyst estimates and key metric projections suggest investors are waiting for confirmation on revenue, margins, and other operating trends before re-rating the stock. Gear Up for Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk also drew attention from Michael Burry, who reportedly maintained a position in the stock, adding to the name’s visibility but not changing near-term fundamentals. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Michael Burry Likes This Stock
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its price target on Autodesk from $365 to $341, which may have added some pressure even though the firm kept an overweight rating. Autodesk price target lowered by KeyCorp
- Negative Sentiment: Autodesk has recently lagged the broader market, and one recent article noted the stock fell despite market gains, reinforcing a cautious short-term tone. Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK stock opened at $240.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.28.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.21.
View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK
About Autodesk
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Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.
The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
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