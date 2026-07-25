Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,411 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $94,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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