Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,965 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $47,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,403 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Up 3.3%

ADSK stock opened at $251.04 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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