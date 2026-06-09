Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,151 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $237.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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