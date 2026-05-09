Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,362,192,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after acquiring an additional 564,136 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,726,105 shares of the software company's stock worth $881,704,000 after acquiring an additional 79,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,683 shares of the software company's stock worth $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,019,358 shares of the software company's stock worth $641,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $246.00 target price (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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