Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up approximately 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Autoliv worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Autoliv by 54.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $195,091,000 after purchasing an additional 559,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 151.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 556,651 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $34,816,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $30,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,601,246 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $321,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Evercore decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autoliv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $119.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's payout ratio is 37.42%.

Autoliv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autoliv this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,467.42. The trade was a 21.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $668,099.60. This trade represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here