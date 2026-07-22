Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $248.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $246.22 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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