Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,043 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 123,745 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $94,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $320.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.01% and a net margin of 20.33%. Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Jonathan Lehberger sold 770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $231,269.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,036.35. The trade was a 13.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Samantha Orihuela sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.17, for a total transaction of $622,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,922.32. This represents a 87.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,622. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides cloud-based human capital management and business outsourcing services. Its offerings include payroll processing, tax administration, benefits management, workforce management, talent solutions and human resources support for businesses of different sizes. The company also provides professional employer organization services, helping businesses manage responsibilities such as payroll, benefits and employment administration. ADP serves clients in the United States and internationally, with solutions designed to address workforce and compliance needs across different markets.

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