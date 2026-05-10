AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Acquired by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.0% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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AutoZone Trading Down 1.6%

AZO opened at $3,497.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,210.72 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3,530.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,617.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. AutoZone's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $28.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 148.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4,312.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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