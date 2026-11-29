Avala Global LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,200 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $40,602,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantyr Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantyr Capital Partners LP now owns 599,778 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $163,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,693 shares during the period. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $90,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $219.98 and a one year high of $315.99. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $289.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $322.00 to $321.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its principal operating company Union Pacific Railroad, provides freight transportation and related services across the western two-thirds of the United States. Its rail network spans 23 states and connects with other railroads, ports and major business centers. The company transports a broad range of goods, including agricultural products, automobiles, chemicals, energy products, industrial materials and intermodal freight. Its services help businesses move raw materials and finished products between domestic and international markets.

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