Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $59,887,000. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 2.0% of Avala Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avala Global LP owned 0.42% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 281.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,226,815 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,197,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498,247 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 792,576 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $233,818,000 after acquiring an additional 656,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,027 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,401 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 595,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 773,315 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 492,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Get CRL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about CRL:

Positive Sentiment: A Baron Capital investor letter highlighted CRL as positioned to benefit as AI accelerates drug-discovery pipelines, offering a favorable longer-term growth thesis. Baron Capital investor letter coverage

A Baron Capital investor letter highlighted CRL as positioned to benefit as AI accelerates drug-discovery pipelines, offering a favorable longer-term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite its higher earnings estimates, indicating the forecast changes did not come with a more bullish recommendation. Zacks Research rating and estimates

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite its higher earnings estimates, indicating the forecast changes did not come with a more bullish recommendation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Birgit Girshick sold 7,975 shares for about $2.71 million, reducing her direct stake by roughly 19.7%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which may make it less indicative of a change in the CEO’s outlook. CEO stock sale report

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CRL opened at $337.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 370.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $146.20 and a one year high of $379.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $982.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO Birgit Girshick sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $2,710,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,041,651.50. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James C. Foster sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,414,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,058,600. This represents a 43.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $12,170,530 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International is a contract research organization that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government institutions, in the development of drugs and other therapies. Its services span early-stage research through preclinical development and manufacturing support. The company's offerings include research models and related services, drug discovery and safety assessment, and testing and production services for biologics and advanced therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles River Laboratories International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles River Laboratories International wasn't on the list.

While Charles River Laboratories International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report