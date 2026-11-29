Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 321,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $36,650,000. Insmed makes up approximately 1.2% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avala Global LP owned 0.15% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Insmed by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,757,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $200,845,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,508,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $172,127,000 after purchasing an additional 114,616 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,014,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $165,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Insmed by 480.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $144,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $139,966,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Insmed

Investors following INSM have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction reported at roughly $41 billion. Insmed’s board backed a $39.1 billion deal, with a 2027 timeline. The offer provides a potential cash exit and is the clearest positive catalyst in the recent news. Insmed board backs deal Sanofi acquisition report

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction reported at roughly $41 billion. Insmed’s board backed a $39.1 billion deal, with a 2027 timeline. The offer provides a potential cash exit and is the clearest positive catalyst in the recent news. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition is not expected to close until 2027, leaving time for deal-related uncertainty. Investors may also see less near-term upside once the offer price becomes the main reference point for the shares. Sanofi deal timeline

The acquisition is not expected to close until 2027, leaving time for deal-related uncertainty. Investors may also see less near-term upside once the offer price becomes the main reference point for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have lowered their ratings, including Mizuho, UBS, Morgan Stanley and HC Wainwright; Barclays also cut its rating to Equal Weight and reduced its target to $175. These moves suggest analysts see limited upside at current levels following the takeover news. Mizuho downgrade UBS downgrade Morgan Stanley rating Barclays downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Insmed from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair cut Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.22.

Read Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $524.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 96.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 268.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, Director David Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,512. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,085,667.70. This represents a 70.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for serious respiratory and other rare diseases. Its work includes medicines for conditions with limited treatment options, as well as a pipeline of investigational therapies. The company's marketed products include ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), used with other antibacterial medicines to treat certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), approved in the United States for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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