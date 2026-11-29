Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,948,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,991,000. NU accounts for approximately 1.6% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.08% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NU by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,966,932 shares of the company's stock worth $660,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,945 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NU by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,263,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405,374 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NU by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,250,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in NU by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,768,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NU by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,610,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE NU opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,877,593 shares in the company, valued at $73,212,670.93. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., operating as Nubank, is a digital financial services company that provides banking and related products through mobile apps and online platforms. Its offerings include digital accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payment services, investment products, and insurance, as well as financial services for small businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2013, Nubank has expanded its operations to Mexico and Colombia. The company was co-founded by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible; Vélez serves as its chief executive officer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report