Avala Global LP acquired a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,949,000. FOX comprises about 1.2% of Avala Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.14% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,267,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2,567.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,751,000 after buying an additional 1,993,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at $124,577,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at $43,703,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $34,773,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.52. FOX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on FOX in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Research Partners raised FOX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FOX from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered FOX to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch purchased 149,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274,977.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,059,391.89. This trade represents a 11.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation is a media company focused on news, sports and entertainment. Its businesses include the FOX broadcast network, Fox News Media, Fox Sports and the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, as well as television stations and other content and distribution operations. The company was formed in 2019 after The Walt Disney Company acquired much of 21st Century Fox. Fox Corporation retained businesses including the Fox broadcast network, Fox News and Fox Sports, and is separate from the Disney-owned studio and entertainment assets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report).

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