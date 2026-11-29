Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,520 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $107,894,000. Celestica comprises approximately 3.5% of Avala Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avala Global LP owned about 0.24% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,591,000 after buying an additional 55,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,899,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,068,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $386,578,000 after buying an additional 518,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 23,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $8,521,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd Cooper sold 20,118 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $7,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 73,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,370,720. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of CLS opened at $203.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.06 and a 200 day moving average of $323.69. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.54 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.28. Celestica had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Celestica from $495.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $415.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $445.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc. is a global design, manufacturing and supply-chain services company. It works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic products, providing services that can include product design and engineering, manufacturing, logistics and post-production support. The company serves markets including communications, enterprise technology, aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, health technology and capital equipment. Its offerings include hardware and platforms for data centers and communications networks, as well as products and services for other specialized applications.

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